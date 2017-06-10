Adam West, star of ‘Batman,’ dead at 88: reports

Adam West, the actor who portrayed Batman in a popular 1960s television series, died late Friday at the age of 88 after a battle with leukemia, according to news reports. “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story