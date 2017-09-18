Adidas overtakes Jordan on list of top U.S. sport footwear: NPD

Adidas AG has overtaken Jordan to become the number two brand of U.S. sport footwear, according to The NPD Group’s August athletic footwear data. “This is an achievement I never thought I would see in my lifetime,” wrote Mike Powell, NPD’s sports industry analyst. “Adidas sport footwear sales grew more than half for the month and share grew by nearly half, to 13%.” Nike Inc. , which is also the parent of the Jordan brand, held on to the top spot. Basketball footwear sales were down 20%, with the category’s decline going into its second year. “Adidas basketball grew more than 40%, while Nike declined in the mid-singles and Brand Jordan lost about a third of its sales. Under Armour basketball was down about half.” Total U.S. athletic footwear sales were $1.86 billion, up slightly from $1.85 billion last year. Nike shares are up 5.3% for the year so far and Adidas shares are up 31.1% for the period. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF is down 7% for 2017 so far while the S&P 500 index is up 11.7%.

