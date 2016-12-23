Aerie Pharmaceuticals' stock set to selloff after FDA inspection delay

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. were indicated down more than 5% in premarket trade Friday, after the pharmaceutical company said the manufacturing line related to its glaucoma treatment Rhopressa will not be ready in time for inspection by the Food and Drug Administration. As a result, the new drug application that Aerie had withdrawn in October, is not expected to be resubmitted until near the end of the first quarter of 2017. “The delay apparently does not result from any new findings, but rather additional time needed to complete validation of new equipment,” Aerie said in a statement. The stock has run up 53% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.

