After 50 years, Rolling Stone is up for sale: report

Rolling Stone, the iconic music magazine, is being put up for sale, according to a New York Times report Sunday. Founder Jann Wenner is ready to give up control of the independent magazine, the Times reported, putting Wenner Media, which owns a majority stake in Rolling Stone, on the market. The move comes in response to financial difficulties, largely related to the decline in print advertising in recent years. Last year, Wenner Media sold a 48% stake to Singapore’s BandLab Technologies Ltd. Wenner has hired bankers to explore a sale, the Times reported, but no potential buyers have emerged yet. Wenner started the magazine in 1967 in San Francisco with music critic Ralph Gleason, and it made its mark in the 1970s with rollicking articles by the likes of Hunter S. Thompson, P.J. O’Rourke and Cameron Crowe. “I’ve enjoyed it for a long time,” Wenner told the Times, but selling is “just the smart thing to do.”

