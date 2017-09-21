Breaking News
All 50 state Medicaid directors oppose Obamacare repeal bill

All 50 state Medicaid directors have come out against Senate Republicans’ latest bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, joining the chorus of opposition from health and insurance groups. In a statement Thursday, the bipartisan National Association of Medicaid Directors warned the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill would place a huge financial burden on states. “Taken together, the per-capita caps and the envisioned block grant would constitute the largest intergovernmental transfer of financial risk from the federal government to the states in our country’s history,” the group said. NAMD also said the bill vastly underestimates the ability of states to create their own health-care programs in just two years, as the bill requires. “The vast majority of states will not be able to do so within the two-year timeframe envisioned here, especially considering the apparent lack of federal funding in the bill to support these critical activities,” they said. The Senate is expected to vote on the measure next week. Almost every major health-care organization, key Republican governors and a major insurance lobby have come out opposing the bill.

