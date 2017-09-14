Alphabet mulling investment in ride-hailing giant Lyft: reports

Alphabet Inc. has held talks with ride-hailing giant Lyft Inc. about a potential $1 billion investment in the company, according to multiple media reports. The private talks may not lead to an investment, however, and the media reports did not give any additional details about the discussions or who at Alphabet is involved. Alphabet is an investor in Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft’s largest rival, but its self-driving car unit, Waymo, is currently involved in a legal battle with Uber. The litigation is set to go to trial in October. Alphabet stock is up 18.6% this year, with the S&P 500 index up 11.5%.

