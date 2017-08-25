Amazon adding 2,000 full-time jobs at new Ohio fulfillment center

Amazon.com Inc. said Friday that it will add 2,000 full-time workers through a new fulfillment center in North Randall, OH. Employees at the 855,000-square-foot facility will pick, pack and sort small items like electronics and books. Amazon currently has 4,500 full-time associates at two other Ohio fulfillment centers in Etna and Obetz. Amazon shares are down 4.1% for the past three months, but up nearly 27% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 9.3% for 2017 to date.

