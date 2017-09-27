Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV devices

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News

Amazon.com Inc. has introduced a number of new Echo devices, including a less expensive version of the Echo, priced at about $100 versus the present price tag of nearly $180. The latest version of the Alexa-enabled device is smaller, provides improved sound, and can better pick up the users voice even in noisy situations. The Echo Plus, priced at $150, has a built-in smart-home hub that can find compatible lights, switches and more. It also has improved audio quality. Alexa also has a number of new features, including Alexa Routines that can perform a few functions with one command, such as turning off the lights and locking the door when the user says, “Goodnight.” Amazon has also launched a brand new Echo, the Echo Spot, that is equipped with a circular screen, many of the qualities of the other Echo devices, such as improved audio and smart home capabilities, and priced at about $130. The e-commerce giant has also unveiled a new Fire TV device with 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range. Priced at about $70, the device will start shipping on Oct. 25. Finally, Amazon and BMW will make an updated version of the Alexa skill in the BMW and Mini vehicles starting mid-2018. Users will now be able to get direction, play music, control their smart home and have access to third-party developers like Starbucks Corp. and NPR. Amazon shares are up 1.6% in Wednesday trading and up 27.1% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 12.2% for 2017 so far.

