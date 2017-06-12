Amazon’s stock drop costs Bezos $3.4 billion, knocking him down a notch on richest human list

The recent selloff in Amazon.com Inc.’s stock , amid a broad pullback in technology stocks, has cost Founder and Chief Executive Jeffrey Bezos enough to knock him back down to being the third richest human, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos owns 79.9 million shares of Amazon, or 17% of the e-commerce giant’s shares outstanding, according to FactSet. With the stock down down $10.95, or 1.1%, on Monday, after shedding $31.96, or 3.2%, on Friday, the value of Bezos’s holding has dropped $3.43 billion. Based on Friday’s closing prices, Bezos is worth $83.9 billion, behind Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates at $89.2 billion and Spain’s fashion tycoon Amancio Ortega at $84.6 billion, according Bloomberg.

