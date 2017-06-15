AMD picked for research on ‘supercomputer’ hardware architecture

AMD said late Thursday it has been selected by a Department of Energy “supercomputing” project to help research next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture. The three-year program provides R&D funding “to drive critical advances of next-generation supercomputing hardware technologies,” the company said in a statement. Shares of AMD rose 1.5% in late trading after ending the regular trading session down 2.3%.

