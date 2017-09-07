American Outdoor Brands shares tank as gunmaker swings to quarterly loss

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp. sank in Thursday’s extended session after the gunmaker posted a loss in its most recently ended quarter. American Outdoor Brands reported it swung to a loss of $2.2 million, or 4 cents a share, from a profit of $35.2 million, or 62 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company, previously known as Smith & Wesson, would have earned 2 cents a share. Revenue fell to $129 million versus $207 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had projected earnings of 11 cents a share on revenue of $148 million. Chief Executive James Debney blamed weaker wholesale and retail firearms orders for the company’s disappointing result. American Outdoor Brands projected second-quarter earnings per share of break even to 5 cents while revenue is expected in a range of $140 million to $150 million. The company lowered its fiscal 2018 outlook to adjusted EPS of $1.04 to $1.24 compared with $1.42 to $1.62 previously. It also slashed its revenue target to a range of $700 million to $740 million from $750 million to $790 million. Shares skidded 16% after hours.

