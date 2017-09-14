Amgen and Allergan say FDA has approved biosimilar of Roche’s Avastin

Amgen Inc. and Allergan said Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration has approved their biosimilar version of Roche’s Avastin for five types of cancer. The drug, Mvasi, is the first anti-cancer biosimilar drug approved and the first biosimilar of Avastin, the companies said. Mvasi was approved for squamous non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma and persistent, recurrent, or metastatic carcinoma of the cervix. Biosimilar drugs essentially replicate existing treatments but at lower prices, and are expected to save the U.S. health care system as much as $250 billion. Roche shares rose 0.4% in afternoon trade, Allergan shares declined 1.1% and Amgen shares were nearly flat, compared with a 0.1% decline in the S&P 500 .

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story