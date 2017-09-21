Breaking News
Home / Market News / Anadarko’s stock surges to lead S&P 500 gainers after share buyback announcement

Anadarko’s stock surges to lead S&P 500 gainers after share buyback announcement

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 1 hour ago

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. soared 8.2% in afternoon trade Thursday, enough to make them the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 , after the oil and gas company said it plans to buy back $1 billion worth of its stock over the next 3 1/2 months. The stock, on track to close at three-month high, was also headed for the biggest one-day percentage gain since Nov. 30, 2016. The company said late Wednesday that set a $2.5 billion stock repurchase program, that extends through the end of 2018. At Wednesday’s closing price of $44.81, the program represents about 10% of the shares outstanding. Chief Executive Al Walker said the initial target is to buy $1 billion worth of shares before the end of the year. Filings show Anadarko repurchased a total of $36.65 million worth of its stock during the first two quarters of 2017. The stock has rallied 6.9% over the past three months, but was still down 30.5% year to date. In comparison, the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has lost 11.2% this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.


Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.