Anadarko’s stock surges to lead S&P 500 gainers after share buyback announcement

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. soared 8.2% in afternoon trade Thursday, enough to make them the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 , after the oil and gas company said it plans to buy back $1 billion worth of its stock over the next 3 1/2 months. The stock, on track to close at three-month high, was also headed for the biggest one-day percentage gain since Nov. 30, 2016. The company said late Wednesday that set a $2.5 billion stock repurchase program, that extends through the end of 2018. At Wednesday’s closing price of $44.81, the program represents about 10% of the shares outstanding. Chief Executive Al Walker said the initial target is to buy $1 billion worth of shares before the end of the year. Filings show Anadarko repurchased a total of $36.65 million worth of its stock during the first two quarters of 2017. The stock has rallied 6.9% over the past three months, but was still down 30.5% year to date. In comparison, the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has lost 11.2% this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.

