Anthera Pharma plunges 66% after missing target in study

15 mins ago

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc. lost roughly two-thirds of its market value in late trading Tuesday after the company announced that one of its drugs had come up short in a study. Anthera said that the drug Sollpura, which is meant to help a specific kind of maldisgestion in cystic fibrosis patients, “narrowly missed” the primary endpoint for the study. The company said the structure of the study may have hindered the results by not allowing some patients to increase their dosage during the testing, and plans to initiate a new experiment in the first quarter of 2017. Anthera stock closed at $2.01 Tuesday, but fell to less than 70 cents in late trading.

