API data show rise in U.S. crude supply, but gasoline stockpiles fall: sources

The American Petroleum Institute reported Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose 2.8 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 1, but gasoline stockpiles fell by 2.5 million barrels, according to sources. The API data, which were delayed by a day because of the Labor Day holiday, also showed that inventories of distillates edged down by 603,000 barrels, sources said. Supply data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Thursday morning. Analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a climb of 2.7 million barrels in crude inventories, along with declines of 4.2 million barrels for gasoline and 1.9 million barrels for distillate supplies. October crude was at $49.16 a barrel in electronic trading, unchanged from the settlement on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

