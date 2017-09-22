Apple stock suffers worst product launch week of the iPhone era

Apple Inc. shares fall Friday, as the consumer electronics giant launched its new line of smartphones and watches, and turn in their worst weekly performance the week of a major product launch since the original iPhone was released back in 2007, following less-than-stellar product reviews.
