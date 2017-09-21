Asia Markets: Asian markets rattled by latest North Korean nuclear threat

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region were down on Friday, with stocks in Japan reversing early gains following fresh threats from North Korea, while China-related stocks declined on a credit-rating downgrade.
