Asia Markets: Asian markets sailing blind after lack of clear direction from Jackson Hole meeting

Asia-Pacific equity markets struggled for direction after U.S. and European central bankers didn’t provide fresh policy guidance, though Hong Kong stocks outperformed on strong corporate earnings.
