Asia Markets: Nikkei up, but Chinese stocks dip on profit-taking ahead of holiday

Asian equities lacked direction early Thursday, with rising bond yields boosting finance stocks in Japan and Australia, though Chinese markets experienced selling pressure ahead of a week-long holiday.
