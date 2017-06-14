Athenex’s stock soars in its public debut

Shares of Athenex Inc. soared in their public debut Wednesday, as they traded 16% above their initial-public-offering price in afternoon trade. The biopharmaceutical company’s stock first traded on the Nasdaq exchange at $12.00, or 9.1% above its IPO price of $11.00, at 11:15 a.m. ET. It traded as low as $11.21 at about 11:24 a.m., and as high as $13.00 at 3:44 p.m., before paring some gains. The company raised $66 million in its IPO.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story