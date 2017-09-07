Barnes & Noble shares sink after earnings miss

Barnes & Noble Inc. shares sank 10.8% in Thursday premarket trading after the bookseller reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that missed consensus. Net loss for the quarter totaled $10.8 million, or 15 cents per share, after a loss of $14.4 million, or 20 cents per share, for the same period last year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 12 cents per share. Sales for the quarter were $853.3 million, down from $913.9 million and below the $873.0 million FactSet consensus. Same-store sales fell 4.9% for the quarter. The company maintained its full-year same-store sales guidance for a decline in the low-single digits. Barnes & Noble shares are down 29.6% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index is up 10.1% for the period.

