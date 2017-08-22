Boston Celtics acquire Kyrie Irving from Cleveland for Isaiah Thomas: reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are exchanging stars, with Kyrie Irving going to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and a 2018 first-round draft pick, according to reports from ESPN and the Associated Press late Tuesday. The blockbuster NBA trade came weeks after Irving requested to be dealt, despite his team making the NBA Finals three years in a row, because he was reportedly tired of playing second fiddle to LeBron James. He’ll join prized free-agent acquisition Gordon Hayward in Boston, which will likely join the Cavaliers as the two dominant teams in the Eastern Conference. Last season, Irving averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game; Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game, third-best in the league. The trade is another step in the trend toward superstar-heavy lineups that teams are creating to compete with the two-time champion Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles Clippers executive Jerry West said this week that “everyone’s playing for second place right now.”

