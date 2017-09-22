British pound drops to two-day low against euro on PM May talks Brexit plan

The British pound weakened against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Friday, as Prime Minister Theresa May revealed details on Britain’s ambitious for Brexit in a speech in Florence. Against the dollar, the pound slipped to $1.3495, a new intraday low, while the euro jumped to a two-day high at £0.8874.
