CAC 40 Edges Higher Ahead Of Central Banks’ Meeting

French shares rose on Thursday, although gains remained muted ahead of a key meeting of central bankers beginning later in the day, with investors awaiting speeches from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi for directional cues.
