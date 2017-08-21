Capitol Report: Amazon isn’t keeping U.S. inflation low — or putting Janet Yellen’s Fed in a pickle

Is Amazon to blame for surprisingly low inflation and fresh doubts at the Federal Reserve about when to raise U.S. interest rates? The idea has gained some currency lately, but it’s probably a counterfeit argument.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Buffett encounters rare miss as Sempra Energy strikes deal to buy Oncor - August 21, 2017
- Metals Stocks: Gold marks highest finish in nearly 11 weeks as U.S.-North Korea tensions return - August 21, 2017
- Oil prices drop back after two sessions of gains - August 21, 2017