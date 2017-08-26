Countries growing weakly shouldn’t be reluctant to invest to stimulate growth even if they are racked with high levels of debt, according to a paper presented at the Kansas City Fed conference in Jackson Hole.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: From ‘heroic’ to ‘slap in the face,’ reactions to Trump’s pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio - August 26, 2017
- Jackson Hole study: Countries shouldn’t let high debt get in way of investment - August 26, 2017
- Capitol Report: Debt-ridden countries facing weak growth should spend, Jackson Hole study argues - August 26, 2017