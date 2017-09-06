Capitol Report: Trump agrees to extending debt limit, government funding to December

President Donald Trump and congressional leaders agreed Wednesday to extend both the country’s debt limit and government funding to Dec. 15, as well as aid states devastated by Hurricane Harvey, two top Democrats said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Bitcoin, ether extend gains to second day - September 6, 2017
- The Ratings Game: Exxon Mobil’s stock leads Dow gainers after UBS backs away from bearish stance - September 6, 2017
- Long-dated Treasury yields climb after Trump agrees deal to extend debt limit - September 6, 2017