Capitol Report: Trump gives Priebus July 4 deadline to clean up White House, report says | Bharara says Trump calls made him uncomfortable

Trump gives Priebus a July 4 deadline to shake up the White House; Bharara says Trump calls made him uncomfortable; Senate Republicans see path for Obamacare repeal; and more.
