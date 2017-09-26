Carnival shares rise after earnings and revenue beat expectations

Breaking News
Carnival Corp. shares were up 3% in early Tuesday trading after the cruise company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. Net income for the quarter totaled $1.33 billion, or $1.83 per share, down from $1.42 billion, or $1.93 per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.29, beating the $2.20 FactSet consensus. Revenue totaled $5.52 billion, up from $5.10 billion last year and ahead of the $5.39 billion FactSet consensus. Carnival said that changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates lowered earnings by 3 cents per share. Non-cash impairment charges of $392 million were driven by a business realignment in Australia. “[O]ur owned destinations including Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; Cozumel, Mexico; Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays, Bahamas, as well as more than 40 other ports, plus all those in Mexico, are fully operational and welcoming guests,” said Chief Executive Arnold Donald in a statement, referring to the recent earthquakes in Mexico and the hurricanes that swept through the Caribbean. Temporary port closures are expected to result in a 10-to-12 cents reduction in EPS in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of 44 cents to 50 cents. The FactSet consensus is 63 cents. Carnival shares are up more than 26% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index is up 11.8% for the period.

