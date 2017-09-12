Breaking News
Centene Corp. agrees to buy Fidelis Care assets in New York state

Shares of Centene Corp. jumped 11% late Tuesday after the company said it has signed an agreement in which Fidelis Care will become Centene’s health plan in the state of New York. Under the terms of deal, Centene will acquire all assets of Fidelis Care for $3.75 billion, subject to adjustments. “The addition of Fidelis Care will expand Centene’s national leadership in government sponsored healthcare with a leadership position in New York, the country’s second largest managed care state by membership,” leaving Centene with “a leadership position” in the country’s four largest managed-care states by membership: California, Florida, New York, and Texas, Centene said in a statement. Centene expects to generate 2018 pro-forma total revenue of more than $60 billion, assuming a Jan. 1, 2018 closing date, the company added. Combined, Centene and Fidelis Care serve about 13.8 million members as of June 30. Shares of Centene ended the regular trading day up 0.4%.

