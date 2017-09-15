Cloudera announces follow-on offering of shares

Cloudera Inc. said late Friday it plans a follow-on offering of its shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The open-source software company started trading publicly in late April. Cloudera said it does not yet know how many shares will be available in the offering, but said a portion will be sold by existing shareholders and a portion will be sold by the company. Proceeds received by Cloudera will be used to pay taxes on stock awards, the company said. Shares of Cloudera declined 0.7% to $18.25 after hours.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story