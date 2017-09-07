Cloudera rebounds after earnings beat

Cloudera Inc. shares rebounded in late trading Thursday after the software company easily beat internal and external earnings expectations. Cloudera reported a second-quarter net loss of $64.2 million, or 48 cents a share, an improvement from a loss of $1.07 a share a year prior, on sales of $89.8 million. Revenue increased 39.3% from the same quarter a year ago. After adjusting for stock-based compensation and other effects, the company reported a loss of 17 cents a share, up from a loss of 29 cents a share a year ago. Analysts on average expected adjusted losses of 25 cents a share on revenue of $85.6 million, according to FactSet, and the company guided for a loss of 26 cents to 24 cents a share on sales of $85 million to $86 million. “In our fiscal second quarter, we outperformed on sales, customer acquisition, customer expansion and cash flow objectives,” Chief Executive Tom Reilly said in Thursday’s announcement. Cloudera was hammered after its previous quarterly earnings report, the first after its initial public offering, as analysts were concerned that the data-analysis software company’s billings were not living up to its IPO valuation. Shares gained as much as 5% in late trading following Thursday’s announcement, though those gains settled to less than 2% later in the after-hours session.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story