Cloudera shares clobbered on release of first results as public company

Cloudera Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the data-software company released its first earnings report as a public company. Cloudera shares sank 18% to $18.84 after hours. The company reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $5.78 a share, while analysts polled at FactSet had estimated a loss of $2.45 a share. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 27 cents a share, compared with analysts’s view of a loss of 36 cents a share. Cloudera reported revenue of $79.6 million versus the estimate of $75.8 million from analysts. For the year, Cloudera expects an adjusted loss of $1.07 to $1.04 a share on revenue of $345 million to $350 million. Analysts expect a loss of $1.07 a share on revenue of $338.1 million. Cloudera launched its initial public offering in late April.

