Cracker Barrel’s stock set to rally after profit beat helps offset sales miss

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores Inc. was indicated up over 2% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the restaurant and country store chain beat fiscal fourth-quarter profit expectations, offsetting a sales miss. Net income for the quarter to July 28 rose to $53.9 million, or $2.23 a share, from $51.0 million, or $2.12 a share, in the same period a year ago. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.17. Revenue fell 0.3% to $743.2 million, missing the FactSet consensus of $746.7 million. Same-store sales declined 1.7%, compared with the FactSet consensus of a 0.6% decline, while the average check increased 0.9%. Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal first-quarter EPS of $1.85 to $1.95 and fiscal 2018 EPS of $8.85 to $9.00, compared with the FactSet consensus for first-quarter EPS of $2.10 and for 2018 EPS of $8.89. “As we enter the new fiscal year, we anticipate the environment to remain challenged, yet are confident in our plans to invest in the long-term growth of the company,” said Chief Executive Sandra Cochran. The stock has lost 9.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.3%.

