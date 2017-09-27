Currencies: Dollar index jumps to 1-month high as Republican tax plan details emerge

The greenback continued to rise on Wednesday, with a key dollar index jumping to a more-than one-month high as investors looked ahead to President Donald Trump’s announcement on tax reforms.
