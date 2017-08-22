Currencies: Dollar little changed ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole retreat

The U.S. dollar scratches its way higher against chief rivals on Tuesday although in relatively thin trading conditions ahead of what could be refreshed perspective on interest rates this week when the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank hosts global policy makers at its Jackson Hole, Wyo., retreat.
