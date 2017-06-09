Currencies: Dollar rises, pound hits 7-week low as U.K. faces ‘hung parliament’

The pound is trading at seven-week lows as the U.K. election result surprised after the Conservatives lost their majority in parliament. The dollar is firmer across the board.
