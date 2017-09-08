Currencies: Dollar slips, extending weakening trend on raft of weekly jitters

The U.S. dollar retreats against major rivals Friday as natural disasters, geopolitical tensions and a pullback in Treasury yields cast a pall over the U.S. currency.
