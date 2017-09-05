The U.S. dollar slides lower against most major rivals Tuesday amid rising tensions with North Korea, as well as a packed schedule of Federal Reserve speakers greeting investors coming back to trade after the Labor Day holiday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Wal-Mart, TJX, and McDonald’s are in demand as low-income consumers struggle - September 5, 2017
- Key Words: Obama: Trump’s DACA decision is ‘wrong,’ ‘self-defeating’ and ‘cruel’ - September 5, 2017
- Currencies: Dollar slips further as havens pick up steam - September 5, 2017