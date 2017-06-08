Currencies: Euro churns near 6-mo. high on view ECB to take small steps toward loose-policy reversal

The euro slipped but still churned near six-month highs Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank announcement that was at one time strongly expected to pave the way for tighter policy down the road but now leaves markets uncertain. The ECB is just one likely market-mover on a Thursday that includes a U.K. election and the Capitol Hill appearance by former Federal Bureau of Investigation boss James Comey.
