Currencies: U.S. dollar muted after ISM data; loonie jumps on Canada rate hike

The U.S. dollar registers a steep drop against Canada’s currency after the Bank of Canada unexpectedly lifted its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1%, and softens versus other rivals as Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fisher announces his resignation.
