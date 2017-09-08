Dave & Buster’s announces $100 million additional share buyback

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. said Friday that it can buy back an additional $100 million in company stock. At the end of the second-quarter, the company still had nearly $73 million left from an existing share repurchase program. Dave & Buster’s shares were up 0.8% in Friday premarket trading, but are down 12% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 10.1% for 2017 to date.

