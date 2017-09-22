DaVita’s stock tumbles to lead S&P 500 losers after scathing SIRF report

Shares of DaVita Inc. tumbled 7.0% in midday trade Friday to pace the S&P 500 decliners, after a Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation (SIRF) report questioned how the medical care services provider received about half its operating profits from the non-profit American Kidney Fund, and the enormous premium received on some dialysis treatments. The report comes after DaVita Chief Executive Kent Thiry avoided answering an analyst’s question on how much revenue DaVita generates from dialysis patients whose insurance premiums are paid by the AKF’s health insurance payment program. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Separately, shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. , which is DaVita’s largest shareholder with 38.6 million shares, or 20% of the shares outstanding, slumped 0.8% in midday trade. DaVita’s stock has lost 12.5% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has gained 0.8% and the S&P 500 has climbed 2.6%.

