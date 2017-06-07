DexCom wins FDA approval for G5 mobile app for android devices

DexCom Inc. said Wednesday it has won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its G5 mobile app for android devices. The San Diego-based company said the app allows people with diabetes to view and monitor their glucose levels on their mobile devices. The company already launched an app for iOS devices in 2016. Shares rose 0.5% in premarket trade, and have gained 17% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.5%.

