Dollar jumps against Canadian dollar following BOC deputy remarks

The U.S. dollar jumped against its Canadian counterpart, after Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane said the central bank “will be paying close attention to how the economy responds to both higher interest rates and the stronger Canadian dollar.” Lane also said protectionist sentiment in parts of the world was concerning, adding that “the possibility of a material protectionist shift–particularly regarding the outcome of negotiations on possible changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement–is a key source of uncertainty for Canada’s economic outlook.” Following the remarks, the U.S. dollar bought C$1.2325 on Monday afternoon, compared with C$1.2195 late Friday in New York. The BOC last raised its benchmark interest rates earlier this month.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story