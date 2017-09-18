Donald Trump Jr. gives up Secret Service protection: report

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, has decided to give up his Secret Service protection, according to a New York Times report late Monday. Trump Jr., who lives in New York, reportedly is seeking more privacy, away from the large security detail. It was not immediately clear if he was lifting security for his wife and five children as well. The move should help the Secret Service, which has been hard-pressed to provide security to the President Donald Trump’s large family and their extensive travels. Last month, the agency said more than 1,000 agents had already hit their yearly caps for salary and overtime.

