Dow holds on to gains as Draghi talks global economic stability at Jackson Hole

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher Friday afternoon, and looked set to book weekly advances as Mario Draghi delivered a highly anticipated speech at Jackson Hole, Wyo. Although Draghi didn’t offer clues about monetary policy, he did say that recoveries taking place in global economies are firming, though he said it was “at an earlier stage” in Europe and Japan. The statement was enough to send the euro surging against the dollar up at $1.1925, compared to $1.18 late Thursday in New York. U.S. equity markets, meanwhile, climbed and have traded higher throughout the session on the back of the possibility of tax reform following remarks made by Gary Cohn, the president’s economic adviser. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 61 points, or 0.3%, at 21,847. Dow components Boeing Co. and Intel Corp. were helping to limit gains for blue chips. The S&P 500 index climbed 8 points, or 0.3%, at 2,446, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 6,271. Still, the technology laden gauge was on track to halt a dubious streak of four consecutive weekly declines, with a roughly 1% gain. Earlier in the session, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Yellen said that the economy was stabilizing but made no specific remarks about monetary policy during her speech at the gathering of central bankers in Wyoming. Meanwhile, investors were also Cohn’s interview with the Financial Times, where he said the president was focused on getting tax reform done by the end of 2017. Tax cuts and other fiscal stimulus measures had been part of catalyst for stocks’s rise to records after Trump’s election victory in November. In that interview, Cohn also said he seriously considered resigning in response to Trump’s reaction to a Charlottesville, Va., white-supremacist rally, however, the adviser and former Goldman Sachs executive decided against leaving. In other news, investors may also be watching developments in the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey was upgraded to a Category 3 storm. In corporate news, Ulta Beauty Inc. shares dropped 9% after the retailer’s results late Thursday showed second-quarter sales growth slowed. Check out a live blog of the Jackson Hole symposium here.

