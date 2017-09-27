Dow industrials jump in early trade, attempt to snap longest losing streak since March

U.S. stock benchmarks opened higher Wednesday, as the market appeared to steady after four straight declines for the Dow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 75 points, or 0.3%, higher at 22,356. If the Dow slips a fifth session in a row, it would mark its longest string since March, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 index was up about 10 points, or 0.4%, at 2,505, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was 38 points, or 0.6%, higher at 6,419. In individual stocks, shares of Nike were off 4% after the athletic-apparel giant late Tuesday posted disappointing quarterly results. Shares of the Dow component were exacting a roughly 16 point toll on the price-weighted benchmark. Investors are waiting a major Republican announcement on tax reform, which could influence trading.

