Dow on pace for a record, powered by gains in Goldman, Travelers, Home Depot

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday was on pace to close in record territory, bucking a downbeat trend in the broader market, on the back of gains in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Travelers Cos. Inc. , and Home Depot Inc. . That trio was contributing more than 50 points combined to the price-weighted blue-chip gauge, with the bulk of that advance coming from Home Depot. Trading in U.S. equities comes after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday lifted key interest rates, as expected, and outlined plans to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet in 2017. The interest rate hike and the balance-sheet reduction should be supportive to bank shares, which benefit from higher rates. However, some read the Fed’s move as being somewhat tempered by recent weakness in U.S. economic reports, notably inflation, which appears to be coming under the Fed’s 2% target rate. The rest of the market looked set to end lower, wit the Nasdaq Composite Index tracking a 0.4% decline and the S&P 500 index weighed by losses in technology and energy shares , to bring the broad-market gauge down about 0.1%.

