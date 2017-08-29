Dow on pace to mark its biggest intraday comeback in nearly 9 months

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday was on track to book its best recovery from an intraday low since early December as Wall Street investors appeared to shake off worries centered on increased tensions in the Korean Peninsula. The Dow was up 60 points, or 0.3%, at 21,867 most recently, which would mark a a nearly 200-point swing into positive territory. If it holds that would represent the best resurgence intraday since Dec. 7, 2016 when the market spanned some 320 points before finishing higher, according to WSJ Market Data Group. Overall, the market was trading modestly higher, with the S&P 500 index up 0.1% at 2,447 and the Nasdaq Composite Index gaining 0.4% at 6,305. Trading has been marked by seasonally low volumes and growing worries about a a military response to North Korea, which delivered its most provocative ballistic-missile launch in years, flying at least one missile over Japanese airspace late Monday and drawing widespread rebukes from the U.S. and its Asian neighbors.

